Saints' Dennis Allen suggests Drew Brees tweet about possible NFL return 'made in jest'

Drew Brees raised a few eyebrows Sunday night when he tweeted about possibly playing football again this fall.

But needless to say, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't holding his breath.

Allen told reporters at a charity golf event Monday that he hasn't had any conversations with Brees about a potential NFL return and believes the legendary quarterback's passing mention of playing football was "a comment made in jest."

"My wife's the one that told me about it, because I don't follow social media," Allen said at the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic. "I thought, 'well that's interesting, that'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament.'"

When asked if he thought Brees, 43, could still play, Allen laughed.

"I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now," he said. "We'll see where it all goes. But certainly, he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

Drew Brees is making the transition from the NFL to the television booth.

Questions about Brees' future came after The New York Post reported Sunday that the longtime Saints quarterback would no longer be announcing games for NBC. Brees joined the network last season after retiring as a player.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees wrote on Twitter, apparently in response to the report. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

