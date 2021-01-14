Saints' defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs' Brady once more

BRETT MARTEL (AP Sports Writer)
·4 min read
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) tries to throw as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. For all the extraordinary talent the Saints and Buccaneers have at quarterback, running back and receiver, defensive end Cameron Jordan figures that what happens in the trenches will be the decisive factor in their divisional-round playoff clash.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
  • Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
1 / 2

Saints' defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs' Brady once more

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) tries to throw as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. For all the extraordinary talent the Saints and Buccaneers have at quarterback, running back and receiver, defensive end Cameron Jordan figures that what happens in the trenches will be the decisive factor in their divisional-round playoff clash.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- For all the extraordinary talent the Saints and Buccaneers have at quarterback, running back and receiver, defensive end Cameron Jordan figures that what happens in the trenches will be the decisive factor in their divisional-round playoff clash.

Recent history backs him up.

The Saints' defensive front was in Tom Brady's face constantly in both meetings during the regular season. The Saints won each by double digits, the last a 38-3 rout in Tampa Bay in Week 9.

''If you say, 'What's the most important part of any game,' I'm going to say, 'Physicality with the D-line and how we affect the quarterback,'' Jordan asserted after practice Wednesday.

Five of the 12 interceptions Brady threw in his first season with Tampa Bay came in against the Saints. One came on a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage by defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Jordan before being caught by defensive tackle David Onyemata. he Saints also sacked Brady six times this season.

Saints coach Sean Payton called the effect New Orleans' defensive line had on the previous victories over Tampa Bay ''significant.''

With quarterbacks such as Brady and the Saints' Drew Brees, ''the clock in their heads is so important,'' Payton said. ''Trying to disrupt that position is going to be important.''

When asked about his club's turnovers against New Orleans this season, Bucs coach Bruce Arians started by talking about his offensive line and expressed hope they'd fare better this time.

''We've got to block them better,'' Arians said. ''I think we know what we're doing a whole lot better now than we did then.''

The defensive front has been a strength for both teams this season.

The Bucs' ranked first the NFL in stopping the run and the Saints fourth.

Tampa Bay sacked opposing QBs 48 times this season, which tied for fourth most in the NFL. The Saints had 45 sacks, which ranked eighth.

Both teams also credit pressure from their defensive fronts with causing opposing QBs to make rushed, inaccurate throws, which are prone to being intercepted.

The Saints tied for first in the NFL with 18 interceptions and the Bucs had 15.

''I do believe the defensive line, any time they take the field, has the ability to take over a game,'' Jordan said. ''If the outcome comes out like any of the last two games we'll be fine. But we do know that they have one of the top greatest quarterbacks ever and we have to be able to have a game plan that affects him.''

In previous meetings, the Saints were able to get pressure with just four defensive linemen, allowing more players to drop into coverage.

''When we can line our four guys up against their five offensive linemen and we can get guys winning their one-on-one and sometimes guys beating two to disrupt the quarterback's rhythm and then knock him off his spot, hit him. Those things take a toll,'' said Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who had a sack in New Orleans' playoff victory over Chicago last week. ''We take pride in being able to do that. ... We're going to be the ones to change the game.''

The Saints have a deep rotation along the defenisve line, with Malcom Brown, Rankins and Onyemata the top players in the interior, while Jordan, Davenport, Trey Hendrickson and Carl Granderson have rotated effectively at defensive end.

Hendrickson and Granderson have been a major boon to the pass rush. They are both young players who entered this season as unheralded reserves, but combined for 18 1/2 sacks in the regular season, with Hendrickson tying for second in the NFL with a career high 13 1/2.

Hendrickson missed last week's game with a neck injury, but was back at practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White said the Bucs hope they, tooo, can rely largely on their defensive front to disrupt the Saints.

If not, the alternative could be trying to blitz Brees, whose ranking as the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing stems in no small part from his ability to read pressure and quickly deliver the ball to an open receiver.

''We've got Jason Pierre-Paul and we've got Shaq (Barrett), so we've got to let those guys get after (Brees) because that's what they do,'' White said. ''That's what we pay them to do. We need to let them do it.''

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Tampa Bay		+140+3O 51.5
New Orleans		-167-3U 51.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Winners and losers from massive James Harden trade

    The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Report: Rockets didn’t want Kyrie Irving in Harden trade, 76ers offered Ben Simmons

    The centerpiece of the Rockets' return in the James Harden trade: Victor Oladipo.

  • Tedy Bruschi, ex-Patriots react to Bill Belichick declining Medal of Freedom

    Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins calls out disrespect by James Harden

    "The disrespect started way before any interview. Just his approach the training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court."

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.

  • John Wall takes shot at James Harden for giving up on Rockets

    Rockets guards John Wall and James Harden have very different ideas of what Houston is capable of achieving this season.

  • How head coach hires could initiate a Sam Darnold for Jimmy Garoppolo trade

    With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.

  • Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

    Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?

  • Where could Houston trade Deshaun Watson?

    Kyle Dvorchak discusses Monday's fantasy football news and breaks down potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson if he forces a trade from Houston. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Manchester United begin second wave of squad clear-out

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signalled the start of the second wave of his clear-out at Manchester United on Wednesday when defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah completed a £1.8 million move to Bayer Leverkusen. United moved to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 win at Burnley and could extend their lead over Liverpool to six points on Sunday if they become the first side to win at Anfield in the top flight for almost four years. Solskjaer is hoping to accelerate his rebuild at Old Trafford this year with two to three more quality additions at the same time as shifting the deadwood he has been gradually filtering out since he took charge in December 2018. Fosu-Mensah became the latest casualty when the Holland defender joined Leverkusen on a three-and-a-half year contract that ties him to the German club until June 2024. The 23-year-old made 30 senior appearances for United following his move from Ajax in 2014 but has not survived Solskjaer’s latest planned overhaul. Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, an emergency loan signing last February, will leave Old Trafford when his loan expires on Jan. 31. United are open to offers for defender Marcos Rojo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero this month, although the Argentine pairing will leave at the end of the season when their contracts expires if they fail to secure moves during the winter window. Rojo - who started just five league games since being awarded a new contract nearly three years ago - has attracted some tentative interest from Boca Juniors but, while there are thought to be clubs weighing up moves, the costs involved will have to work. Despite reports of loan interest from Nice in Jesse Lingard, United have had no contact with the Ligue 1 club and are not pushing the England midfielder out of the door this month, with Solskjaer of the view he could still have a useful squad role to play. However, Lingard could be encouraged to seek a move in the summer as the 28-year-old bids to resurrect his flagging career. United will also listen to offers for Phil Jones, who has not played for the first team for a year, even if the England centre-half’s dire injury record and £120,000 a week wages will not make him easy to shift this summer unless he indicates a willingness to move on in a bid to kick-start his own stalled career. Right back Diogo Dalot and midfielder Andreas Pereira, currently on loan at AC Milan and Lazio respectively, are two more players United are likely to seek permanent buyers for. Amad Diallo finally arrived in Manchester on Wednesday after being granted a visa following his projected £37.2 move from Atalanta. United are paying an initial £18.2 million for the 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger, who is initially likely to gain experience of English football with the club’s Under-23s. United adopted a similar approach with Facundo Pellistri, another teenage winger signed on deadline day last October. Meanwhile, midfielder Nemanja Matic has demanded total concentration against Liverpool as United bid to make it 10 wins from 12 in the league. “We have played 17 games [and] we are top of the table. That shows something,” he said. “We didn’t play five or six games and you can say maybe it’s lucky. But after 17 games, definitely it is not lucky, definitely there is quality. “But we cannot relax, we need to be concentrated until the end – to go game by game. In football, the next one is always important; the next one is the biggest final, and we will see.”

  • NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round

    The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games

  • Amanda Ribas wants quick finish of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 to get to title contention

    In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Where Payton Pritchard ranks among best rookies so far

    Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.

  • John Calipari drops ball while questioning Kentucky's player protest of Capitol violence

    John Calipari has meticulously honed his reputation as a player’s coach. He failed himself and his players on Wednesday.

  • Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3

    Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Philadelphia Flyers, grateful their teammates could play. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault wished a packed arena - that last season had fans holding (hash)OskarStrong signs - had a chance to show their appreciation.

  • While Gonzaga and Baylor stand out, Juwan Howard is quietly building a contender at Michigan

    The Wolverines are 11-0 and making history by running roughshod over ranked competition. Has Juwan Howard already built a powerhouse in his second year at Michigan?