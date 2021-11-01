Saints defensive highlights in win vs. Buccaneers Week 8
Watch all of the New Orleans Saints defensive highlights from a Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
The officials missed an obvious penalty on the Chris Boswell injury.
Quite a few problems to sort out from the Browns inexcusable loss to the Steelers in Week 8:
Mac Jones and the Patriots pulled off an impressive 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. Here's a look at how the rookie quarterback performed in the Week 8 win.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to put up stats that would've seemed incomprehensible five years ago.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
The Steelers rallied after Chris Boswell was hurt.
Julian Edelman summed up the Patriots win over the Chargers on Sunday.
The “silver lining” of the injury to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Robert Saleh, was that he’d get a chance to sit back, relax, and learn as someone else ran the Jets offense. On Sunday, Mike White turned that silver lining into gold.
Frustrated doesn't explain it.
The Cleveland Browns lost a fumble and committed a turnover on downs on two late drives to seal the team's fate against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Patriots earned their first signature win of the 2021 NFL season against the Chargers on Sunday. Here are four takeaway from New England's impressive performance.
Jarvis Landry's dependable hands failed him at the worst possible time. Landry fumbled and had two critical drops in the fourth quarter Sunday as Cleveland, which came into the season with enormous expectations, lost 15-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell into last place in the AFC North. With the Browns (4-4) driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Landry caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and got to Pittsburgh's 21-yard line, where he was stripped by Steelers linebacker and former teammate Joe Schobert.
Is it at all possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons and who had Jets fans chanting his name on Sunday afternoon, could end up being the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
Player safety should be paramount. So should getting calls right when brain health is at risk.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Cam Heyward got a little nervous when he saw Pressley Harvin working on kickoffs.
Brandon Aiyuk might finally be trending in the right direction, and that's good news for a 49ers' offense that found a pulse in Chicago.