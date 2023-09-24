Saints defense shuts out Packers in the first half, first time in Lambeau since 2018

The last time the Packers were shut out at home in the first half was Week 17 of the 2018 season vs. the Lions. Rodgers played only the first two series of that game before leaving with a concussion. https://t.co/eBWWRqjlYr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 24, 2023

The New Orleans Saints defense continues their fantastic start as they shutout the Green Bay Packers offense at Lambeau Field. This is the first time that the Packers have been shut out in the first half at home since Week 17 of the 2018 season against the Detroit Lions. The Packers have won ten straight home openers.

The Saints defense has allowed just one touchdown this season, in garbage time against the Carolina Panthers last week. It was something that really upset the Saints defense and they have come out with a vengeance in this one.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is making his first start at Lambeau Field, as the Saints look to ruin a home debut for the second straight week after beating Bryce Young in Carolina a week ago. The Saints lead the Packers 17-0 at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire