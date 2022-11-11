Can the Saints defense shake back against the NFL’s least-explosive offense?

We’re just two weeks removed from the New Orleans Saints’ shutout win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but a brutal double-digit loss to the Baltimore Ravens has made that highlight seem like it’s a million miles away. If the Saints are going to shake back with another win, though, this week’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be their best shot.

The Steelers offense hasn’t found much success on the season so far. They’ve scored the fewest points in the NFL (120, across 8 games) and are tied for the lowest rate of yards gained per play (4.7). Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the league’s most turnover-prone quarterback. They’re tied for the sixth-worst conversion rate on third downs (33.6%). Pittsburgh ranks fifth-lowest in red zone conversions, too, having scored a touchdown on just 10 of their 21 trips inside the opposing 20-yard line (47.6%).

Much of the blame falls on play caller Matt Canada, the former LSU Tigers offensive coordinator, who hasn’t exactly gotten the most out of his personnel. Pickett hasn’t been an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky. Najee Harris has regressed at running back, averaging a mere 3.3 yards per carry, with his backup Jaylen Warren outproducing him at 5.3 yards per attempt (though he’s seeing just 3.6 rushes per game).

Both of their leading receivers in targets, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool (who was recently traded away), have clocked fewer than 10 yards per reception. Tight end Pat Freiermuth leads the team in receiving yards per game (52.4). Wide receiver George Pickens has been their best big-play threat with 7 receptions of 20-plus yards, and he figures to have a bigger role after the Claypool trade, but he’s only seen 5.4 targets per game.

It almost feels like we’re risking a jinx in pointing this out, but the Steelers offense hasn’t been a threat to score from the open field. Their longest scoring play on the season traveled just 8 yards, the shortest of any NFL team; the Los Angeles Chargers are next-worst, with their longest scoring play traveling 23 yards. If the Saints defense can win at the line of scrimmage and guard the Steelers’ big-play attempts as well as every other team to play them this year, it should mean a win for New Orleans. Hopefully they can meet those expectations while the Saints offense does its part.

Story continues

List

Pete Werner reclaims the top spot in our Saints player power rankings going into Week 10

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire