Saints defense saves a must-win game vs. Panthers; everything we know

The New Orleans Saints defense made plays all over the field to seal a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, with a talent-depleted offense doing just enough to retake the lead and hold onto it. Here’s everything we know:

What went right?

There were some early struggles in run defense, but the Saints buckled down and gave Carolina all sorts of trouble. Sam Darnold was sacked 7 times and threw a game-losing interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Panthers went 6-of-14 on third down and were frustrated in all phases as the afternoon continued. There was a ton of pressure on the Saints defense and they responded really well to it. Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan earned a shoutout with 3.5 sacks on the day.

What went wrong?

There still isn’t much to write home about when New Orleans has the ball, but you’ve got to give them a mulligan given all the adversity they’ve overcome just to get here: they’ve lost their best quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle, right tackle, left guard, center, and backups at tight end, running back, and receiver. Right guard Cesar Ruiz was the only member of the starting five even available on Sunday. It’s a surprise that the offense was even functional given all of those hurdles. But maybe Alvin Kamara’s brighter moments (including a 29-yard gain on a screen, a 30-yard run, and a short touchdown pass) opened up some things moving forwards.

And what's the bottom line?

The Saints will go as far as their defense can take them. The offense has to struggle to put up even 17 or 18 points each week. Even if they get some players back from injuries and COVID-19 protocols in Week 18, that unit won’t be enough to find a win on their own.

It’s going to fall to the defense again in the regular season finale, and beyond, if they manage to come away with a win. Jordan and the big guys up front must pressure Ryan and bring him down with sacks. The secondary has got to hang tough with a receiving corps that’s played better than you’d expect. If New Orleans slips even a little when Atlanta has the ball, it’s going to be curtains for them.

What comes next?

New Orleans’ regular season finale has a playoff berth on the line. If they beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 18, all eyes turn to the San Francisco 49ers’ road game with the Los Angeles Rams. A 49ers loss, combined with a Saints win and another Minnesota Vikings loss (either to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night or in Week 18 to the Chicago Bears), would punch their ticket.

It’s arguably the most important matchup in one of the NFL’s most storied rivalries. New Orleans will need all hands on deck to pull off a win against a Falcons team that’s already beaten them once this season. So it’s maybe the last game of the season against the Saints’ most hated rival, with something worth playing for — what more can you ask for?

