Saints defense PFF grades from 2022 season

While the strength of the 2022 New Orleans Saints team was clearly their defense, there was plenty of room for improvement. The Saints pass rush was one of the worst in the league and it had a huge impact on performance.

The Saints have almost an entirely new defensive line group, headlined by recent draftees Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey. The rest of the defense will be locked down by known and trusted names, like Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore.

To understand the new look defense a bit more, here is how every member of the current Saints defense performed in 2022, as graded by Pro Football Focus:

DT Nathan Shepherd

PFF Grade: 68.9

DT Khalen Saunders

PFF Grade: 58.5

DT Malcolm Roach

PFF Grade: 47.8

DT Bryan Bresee (college)

PFF Grade: 73.5

DE Carl Granderson

PFF Grade: 80.4

DE Cameron Jordan

PFF Grade: 74.5

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

PFF Grade: 54.5

DE Isaiah Foskey

PFF Grade: 72.3

LB Demario Davis

PFF Grade: 82.7

LB Pete Werner

PFF Grade: 64.7

LB Zack Baun

PFF Grade: 50.4

CB Marshon Lattimore

PFF Grade: 64.7

CB Alontae Taylor

PFF Grade: 54.5

CB Paulson Adebo

PFF Grade: 49.1

PFF Grade: 45.4

S Tyrann Mathieu

PFF Grade: 81.2

S Marcus Maye

PFF Grade: 71.8

