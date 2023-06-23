Saints defense PFF grades from 2022 season
While the strength of the 2022 New Orleans Saints team was clearly their defense, there was plenty of room for improvement. The Saints pass rush was one of the worst in the league and it had a huge impact on performance.
The Saints have almost an entirely new defensive line group, headlined by recent draftees Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey. The rest of the defense will be locked down by known and trusted names, like Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore.
To understand the new look defense a bit more, here is how every member of the current Saints defense performed in 2022, as graded by Pro Football Focus:
DT Nathan Shepherd
PFF Grade: 68.9
DT Khalen Saunders
PFF Grade: 58.5
DT Malcolm Roach
PFF Grade: 47.8
DT Bryan Bresee (college)
PFF Grade: 73.5
DE Carl Granderson
PFF Grade: 80.4
DE Cameron Jordan
PFF Grade: 74.5
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
PFF Grade: 54.5
DE Isaiah Foskey
PFF Grade: 72.3
LB Demario Davis
PFF Grade: 82.7
LB Pete Werner
PFF Grade: 64.7
LB Zack Baun
PFF Grade: 50.4
CB Marshon Lattimore
PFF Grade: 64.7
CB Alontae Taylor
PFF Grade: 54.5
CB Paulson Adebo
PFF Grade: 49.1
S Tyrann Mathieu
PFF Grade: 81.2
S Marcus Maye
PFF Grade: 71.8
