Saints defenders tip their hats to Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton

Everyone appreciated how difficult a situation Kendall Hinton was thrust into — including his New Orleans Saints opponents. The practice squad wide receiver and former Wake Forest passer woke up this weekend and learned that he was going to start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos without having taken a single snap in practice after Denver’s entire depth chart was wiped out by COVID-19.

No, his numbers were not impressive. He went just 1-of-9 as a passer for 13 yards, adding 7 rushing yards on a pair of carries. But there aren’t many people who can go into a game and even complete a pass on such short notice against such a stout defense, which Saints captains Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis found commendable:

Helluva situation to be in… No shade at all… RESPECT breh https://t.co/n4HUg4wQu9 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 30, 2020

A lot of respect for this guy. He handled this situation like a real pro. I can only imagine the range of emotions and mental download he went through in 24 hrs. #Salute https://t.co/io34jS5rJr — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) November 30, 2020

