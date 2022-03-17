Saints dead money total doubles after Terron Armstead, Jameis Winston contracts void

As the NFL’s new league year began on Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints watched the contracts of offensive lineman Terron Armstead and quarterback Jameis Winston void. This happened because the Saints did not reach new deals with either of the players, but it does not keep them from returning.

Per reports, Terron Armstead could be waiting to see what happens with the pursuit of Deshaun Watson to make his decision to depart or return. If the Saints do land Watson, there’s an expectation that Armstead may return to the team. Alternatively, if New Orleans is unsuccessful in that pursuit, Winston is expected to be the next quarterback target.

Even if one or the other does return to the team, dead cap is unmovable. The Saints will enter 2022 as fifth-ranked team in dead cap with over $29 million. Of that, Armstead accounts for over $13 million, Jameis Winston adds just $3 millions, but New Orleans is still taking on an additional $11.5 million from Drew Brees as a result of his post-June 1 retirement process last season.This will be the final year the Saints will take on charges for Drew Brees’ contract.

Similarly, Armstead and Winston’s dead cap amounts have accelerated to 2022, doubling this year’s total, but will not bring future charges outside of potential new contract numbers. New Orleans is also holding smaller dead cap numbers less than $1 million for various players like Tre’Quan Smith, Lawrence Woods, and Latavius Murray. Despite all of that, however, the Saints have still found a way to work themselves to nearly $30 million under the salary cap without cutting a single player.