Saints DBs coach Aaron Glenn on how his secondary can overcome injuries

When the New Orleans Saints kick off with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, they’ll do so without either of their starting cornerbacks. Both Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are sidelined with injuries, prompting the Saints to dig deep into their practice squad for reinforcements — even calling up Ken Crawley, just in case.

But Crawley shouldn’t be starting. Realistically, he shouldn’t even get on the field. The Saints have a pair of veteran backups in place to call on with P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson, plus special teams stud Justin Hardee. And their safeties play so often that there may not be enough snaps to go around for a reserve like Crawley.

So the expectations on Williams and Robinson will be high. Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn is feeling the pressure, too; in his eyes, it’ll take a team effort to help make up for not having his starters out on the field.

“I will say this, [Williams and Robinson] have to be comfortable in who they are and their techniques and what makes them successful,” Glenn told NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. “It’s my job to make sure they’re put in position to be successful.”

The pair have combined for just 47 snaps on defense in three games so far, though Williams has predominately lined up at safety after making the conversion in training camp. They have both played their best football when lined up in the slot, but that job belongs to C.J. Gardner-Johnson (who has covered 77 routes from the slot this year, leading the team). So there should be adjustments for Williams and Robinson both, which isn’t inspiring confidence in many fans. But they’re still the best options for New Orleans.

Last year, when asked by Nola.com’s Amie Just, Glenn joked that he might be able to make it work with backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

“I would love to have him back there. I just need a week with him and he could go out there and play safety for us. He’s played everything else, so,” Glenn trailed off.

But it won’t be Hill lining up against Lions receivers on Sunday. It won’t be Lattimore or Jackrabbit, either. Williams and Robinson have played enough games in the NFL to reach a point where their coaches don’t have anything new to teach them. At this stage, it’s just like Glenn said — the Saints must put their players in the best spots to win, and the players have to win their matchups.