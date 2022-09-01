Saints DB Marcus Maye arrested after alleged road rage incident

Barry Werner
·1 min read

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marcus Maye was arrested earlier this week following an alleged road-rage incident in Louisiana, per reports. The Saints signed the former New York Jets safety to a three-year, $22.5 million contract this offseason to replace Marcus Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

From Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football:

Maye’s attorney released a subsequent statement.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1565399570942664705?s=20&t=wxzg69j8uf4bsviWQPZPKw

The news comes a day after the Saints traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

