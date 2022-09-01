Saints DB Marcus Maye arrested after alleged road rage incident

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marcus Maye was arrested earlier this week following an alleged road-rage incident in Louisiana, per reports. The Saints signed the former New York Jets safety to a three-year, $22.5 million contract this offseason to replace Marcus Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

From Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football:

Maye’s attorney released a subsequent statement.

The news comes a day after the Saints traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

