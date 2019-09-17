Saints cutting Taylor Stallworth

The Saints are releasing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, his agent tweeted Tuesday.

Stallworth was inactive Sunday after playing 22 snaps on defense and five on special teams in the season opener, making one tackle.

Stallworth, 24, played 14 games with the Saints last season. He played 318 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

He has nine tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in 15 career games.

Stallworth also played both postseason games in 2018.