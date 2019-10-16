Saints cutting Stephone Anthony, signing Zach Zenner

The Saints must have a positional need to fill, and they’ve found a guy to help them clear a spot.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints are releasing linebacker Stephone Anthony.

There’s apparently a clear sense they’ll bring him back at some point, so this looks like short-term cover. They’re a little undermanned in the backfield at the moment, with running back Alvin Kamara dealing with some degree of ankle injury.

The Saints drafted Anthony in the first round in 2015, traded him to the Dolphins in 2017, and brought him back in September after he was cut by the Jets.

UPDATE 2:51 p.m. ET: Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are signing running back Zach Zenner, formerly of the Lions.