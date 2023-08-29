Saints cut veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith

Veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith's career has hit another snag.

Smith was cut by the Saints today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He's expecting to have other options, either to sign with another team on its 53-player roster or to stay in New Orleans on the Saints' practice squad.

Smith was considered a Top 5 overall prospect in the 2016 NFL draft before he suffered a severe knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame. That injury dropped him down to the second round, and he’s had an up-and-down career, playing very well at times for the Cowboys but more recently bouncing around from the Packers to the Giants and now to the Saints, where he’s out of a job again.