Saints cut scout team QB Brett Hundley amid practice squad shakeups

It’s shaping up for a busy week for the New Orleans Saints after their 3-6 skid to start the season, capped by a recent loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Beyond everything happening in film study and in the trainer’s room, the Saints are busying themselves with tweaking their depth chart to make sure they’re working with the best roster possible for addressing their immediate needs.

That means a couple of players will be coming and going through the facility this week, with most of the shakeups happening to the practice squad. Several players were let go on Tuesday. Let’s break down each roster move:

G Wyatt Davis waived from the 53-man roster

Davis has been a healthy scratch for a few weeks, so the Saints must think they can get more out of that roster spot in parting ways with the backup guard. When Andrus Peat, Calvin Throckmorton, and Cesar Ruiz are all healthy and in the lineup, there isn’t a role for Davis. This could be a good sign of Erik McCoy’s health after the starting center was injured against the Ravens, prompting Ruiz to move to center with Throckmorton filling in at right guard in his place, but we’ll see. The Saints also have backups Yasir Durant and Josh Andrews waiting in the wings on the practice squad. Davis could join them if he clears waivers.

QB Brett Hundley released from the practice squad

Hundley was brought in to run with the scout team and help the Saints prepare for Lamar Jackson, having spent time with the Ravens over the summer with a similar athletic profile. It didn’t work out very well: Jackson ran 11 times for 82 yards against New Orleans, completing 12 of his 22 pass attempts for another 133 yards and a touchdown pass. The Saints defense sacked him three times, but that only resulted in 2 yards lost. Hundley will continue to have other opportunities in the NFL, but the Saints are back to normal with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston on top of the depth chart at quarterback.

RB Jake Funk released from the practice squad

Funk was inactive against the Ravens with Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad in relief of the injured Mark Ingram II, so the Saints are going in a different direction here. They hosted three free agent running backs on Tuesday, though we won’t know whether any of them were signed until the team regroups for practice on Wednesday. That group included Derrick Gore, Jaquan hardy, and Antonio Williams. Regardless of who’s at the bottom of the depth chart, Alvin Kamara will continue to see the lion’s share of touches with some Dwayne Washington looks sprinkled in.

