Saints cut rookie running back Abram Smith

Saints rookie running back Abram Smith, cut per a league source, and hard-nosed runner now has opportunity to land with another team with him being cut before the big wave of cuts Tuesday. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2022

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that the New Orleans Saints have waived Abram Smith, a rookie running back out of Baylor. This was expected after the developments with the running back competition, Smith just couldn’t make an impact with Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones Jr. looking more consistent running the ball and contributing on special teams. Smith does offer a lot of potential, and will likely find himself back on the Saints practice squad if no one else picks him up before Tuesday’s roster cuts.

Should the Saints feel like they still need to go to the open market for some help, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is still a free agent. They could also make some calls as there should be some trade activity in the next couple of days as well.

In all likelihood, though, the Saints will stand pat where they are for now as it seems as though Alvin Kamara will not be suspended this year as previously thought. They have plenty of depth behind him on the roster now, with Mark Ingram looking rejuvenated on two touchdown runs to close out the preseason, and they shouldn’t worry about bringing in another back while there are bigger concerns — namely adding a new backup tackle to replace the injured Trevor Penning.

