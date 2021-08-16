A couple of veterans on defense are among the first roster cuts in New Orleans.

The Saints have cut defensive end Noah Spence, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, and have cut cornerback Prince Amukamara, according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Spence was originally drafted by the Buccaneers with the 39th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He briefly played in Washington before signing with New Orleans.

Amukamara was originally drafted by the Giants with the 19th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He has also had stints in Jacksonville, Chicago, Las Vegas and Arizona.

Saints cut Noah Spence, Prince Amukamara originally appeared on Pro Football Talk