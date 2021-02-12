The Saints are saying goodbye to veteran offensive lineman Nick Easton.

Easton, a center/guard who played 52 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps last season, has been released.

The move is not a big surprise, as it saves the Saints more than $5 million in salary cap space. New Orleans is in rough cap shape, and Easton won’t be the last veteran who gets cut.

The Saints also waived tight ends Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season.

Saints cut Nick Easton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk