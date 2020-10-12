The Saints have made a handful of roster moves before taking on the Chargers Monday night.

The team has signed cornerback Ken Crawley to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Margus Hunt was released to clear the spot for Crawley.

Crawley was called up on a temporary basis for last week’s game and made one tackle while playing 10 snaps between defense and special teams. He’s played 40 games for the team over the last five years.

The Saints also promoted wide receiver Austin Carr and tight end Garrett Griffin from the practice squad for Monday’s game. They’ll be without wide receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Jared Cook is listed as questionable, although a report on Monday morning indicated that he will play.

Saints cut Margus Hunt, sign Ken Crawley to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk