Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut.

The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back.

The 31-year-old Murray looked last year like he still had some tread left on the tires, so he’ll likely have some options. The Ravens, who have had a rash of injuries at running back, are a team that might be interested in his services.

The Saints have also officially signed Desmond Trufant, who takes the roster spot Murray vacates.

Saints cut Latavius Murray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk