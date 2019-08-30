Saints cut Kayvon Webster

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Saints are releasing veteran cornerback Kayvon Webster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team signed him in June.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Webster was a starter for the only two games he was healthy enough to play last season with the Texans, but injuries are a major concern.

He missed the first four games of the 2018 season while recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his 2017 season. Webster then injured a quadriceps in Week Five, and then re-injured the quad in his first game back when he returned in Week 16.

Webster, 28, previously has played for the Broncos and Rams.

What to Read Next