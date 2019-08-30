Saints cut Kayvon Webster

The Saints are releasing veteran cornerback Kayvon Webster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team signed him in June.

Webster was a starter for the only two games he was healthy enough to play last season with the Texans, but injuries are a major concern.

He missed the first four games of the 2018 season while recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his 2017 season. Webster then injured a quadriceps in Week Five, and then re-injured the quad in his first game back when he returned in Week 16.

Webster, 28, previously has played for the Broncos and Rams.