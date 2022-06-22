Saints cut Kahale Warring

The Saints signed tight end Brandon Dillon on Tuesday. They waived tight end Kahale Warring on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team signed Warring on May 24.

The Texans made Warring a third-round selection in 2019, and he spent two-plus years with the team before Houston waived him last August. He had brief stints with the Patriots and Colts before winding up on Buffalo’s practice squad last season.

The Jaguars signed Warring to their active roster at the end of December.

Warring, 25, has played nine games across those stops and has three catches for 35 yards. He has seen action on 52 offensive snaps and 59 on special teams in his career.

