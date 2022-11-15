The Saints have cut two running backs off their practice squad.

Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore were both released in today’s transactions.

The 28-year-old Howard had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bears to start his career in 2016-2017, but he hasn’t been the same player since in stints with the Eagles, Dolphins and most recently with the Saints. This year he has played in two regular-season games in New Orleans but has just one carry for one yard.

Gore has bounced around the league with the Chargers, Chiefs and Washington and was signed to the Saints’ practice squad this month.

Saints cut Jordan Howard, Derrick Gore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk