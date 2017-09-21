Saints cut John Kuhn, again

For the second time this month, the Saints have released fullback John Kuhn.

The Saints cut Kuhn on September 3 and then re-signed him on September 6, and it’s possible they’re planning something similar this time around: New Orleans may not plan to use many offensive formations with a fullback on Sunday against the Panthers, making Kuhn expendable, but they could bring him back next week if they want to have a fullback on the roster.

It’s also possible that some other team could sign Kuhn, although in today’s NFL there aren’t a lot of teams eager to add fullbacks.

Cutting Kuhn frees up the roster spot that the Saints will use for the newly signed Kendall Langford.