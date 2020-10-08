The Saints waived offensive lineman Will Clapp on Thursday. It marks the third time this season the Saints have cut him.

Clapp, signed to the active roster most recently Oct. 3, has played two games. He has seen action on 11 special teams plays but none on offense.

He played 17 games with four starts in 2018-19 for the Saints.

The Saints signed receiver Tommylee Lewis to the practice squad.

Lewis has not played since 2018 when he was with the Saints. He played three seasons for New Orleans, appearing in 34 games with four starts.

His most famous play, of course, came in the NFC Championship Game two years ago when Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interfered with Lewis without drawing a penalty.

Saints cut Will Clapp; sign Tommylee Lewis to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk