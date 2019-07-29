Saints cut Cameron Meredith

Cameron Meredith‘s tenure in New Orleans is over.

Meredith, a wide receiver who signed with the Saints last year but managed just nine catches, has been released, according to Herbie Teope. The news comes shortly after Meredith hinted on social media that he was on the way out.

After a big season in Chicago in 2016, catching 66 passes for 888 yards, Meredith missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL.

The move will save $900,000 against the Saints’ salary cap.