Saints cut 14, place three players on injured reserve

The Saints have removed 17 players from their active roster a day ahead of the deadline to pare rosters down to 53 players.

Some of the moves were report ahead of the NFL’s transaction wire, including the releases of cornerback Kayvon Webster and running back Kerwynn Williams.

The Saints also released veteran running back Jacquizz Rodgers and waived fullback Shane Smith. That leaves Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo at running back and the Zach Line/Mike Burton duo at fullback.

Linebackers Will Compton, Colton Jumper and Josh Martin were all placed on injured reserve. Compton said in a tweet that he was being waived with an injury designation, so he may be leaving with an injury settlement in the near future.

Tight end A.J. Derby, offensive lineman Ryan Groy and defensive end Geneo Grissom were also released.

The Saints waived guard Fisayo Awolaja; wide receivers Simmie Cobbs, Travin Dural and Cyril Grayson; defensive end Corbin Kaufusi; and linebackers Darnell Sankey and Drew Lewis.

Finally, the Saints announced the signing of tackle Jermon Bushrod. Bushrod announced his retirement on Thursday, so this is a ceremonial deal that will end with Bushrod being released on Saturday.