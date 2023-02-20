The perpetually cap-strapped Saints have made another move to give themselves some short-term relief.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Saints have converted $10 million of center Erik McCoy’s 2023 compensation into a signing bonus and added a void year to his contract, which creates $8 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

The cap savings will only add to their cap burden in future seasons, however, and these types of deals always put the Saints in a position where they start the offseason over the cap.

The Saints are currently projected to be about $50 million over the 2023 salary cap, so more work needs to be done.

Saints create short-term cap relief by restructuring Erik McCoy’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk