The Saints have been avid believers in restructuring contracts in order to create salary cap space and they are continuing down that path this offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has reworked the deals of defensive ends Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon. The moves open up over $12.4 million in cap space as the team moves toward the start of the new league year next week.

Jordan was set to have a base salary of $13.6 million this year and a good chunk of that was likely converted to a signing bonus to spread out the hit over 2023 and a void season in 2024. Kpassagnon’s base salary was $2.5 million and there were already three void years in place after the 2022 season.

Yates reports that the Saints have also re-signed defensive end Carl Granderson and defensive tackle Jalen Dalton. Both players were set for exclusive rights free agency.

Saints create cap space by reworking Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon contracts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk