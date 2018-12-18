Saints could be home for awhile

There’s no place like home for the holidays. And beyond.

The Saints have concluded a run of three straight road games, and they now head back to the Superdome for the last two regular season games of the year. With their magic number for clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs at one, the Saints could be looking at four straight home games wrapped around a bye, leading to a berth in the Super Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Saints lost at home to start the season (against the Buccaneers, of all teams), but since then the Saints have become very hard to beat in their own building. And whether it’s the Cowboys, Seahawks, Vikings, Bears, Eagles, or Rams, anyone that comes to New Orleans will have a very hard time advancing.

So at a time when the AFC seems to be wide open and the NFC’s power structure (beyond the Saints) is a bit unsettled, the Saints could be on the verge of spending well over a month in their own beds before embarking on a short trip to Atlanta for a shot at their second Super Bowl win.

That’s not to say they’ll definitely do it, but they currently have the clearest path of any NFL team to a spot in the championship game, and they’re showing the sort of ability in all phases of the game to get there, and to win it.