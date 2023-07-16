Saints could fill their biggest team need with these free agents

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the beginning of training camp, the defensive end spot on the other side of Cameron Jordan still remains an uncertainty. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton highlights this issue by labeling the Saints as an ideal landing spot for multiple free agent defensive ends.

There’s a strong argument it is the biggest hole in the starting lineup. The other unknowns are the other starting cornerback alongside Marshon Lattimore and the third linebacker. The cornerback battle between Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo is between two players we’ve seen perform well before. The third linebacker rarely sees many snaps in the Saints defense behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner with New Orleans favoring nickel and dime personnel to get more defensive backs on the field.

Beyond Payton Turner, who has been missed most of his first two seasons either with injuries or as a healthy scratch, the options at defensive end include Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Isaiah Foskey. Those are two rotational pass rushers and a rookie. Granderson seems primed to step into a larger role. But there isn’t a proven commodity there. Most other positions on the roster either know who is going to lead that position or have players who have shown more in their potential role. Defensive end doesn’t check either of those boxes, so it’s the biggest hole on the team. Here are three players highlighted by Moton:

Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney

Justin Houston

Justin Houston

Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue

