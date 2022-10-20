Saints could correct a draft-day mistake by trading for Jets WR Elijah Moore

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Who says you don’t get second chances? NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade after a frustrating start to his career, presenting the New Orleans Saints with a golden opportunity to correct their draft-day mistake in passing on him last year. Rapoport adds that Moore has grown “frustrated with his role and usage” in New York’s offense, with the lack of development from quarterback Zach Wilson taking a toll on his own young career.

It’s understandable that he’d like a change of scenery. He’d do better in a different offense that puts him in a position to win. Even if the Saints aren’t exactly thriving at quarterback, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has a ton of experience doing just that, and Moore would fit in well with New Orleans (and just about any other offense around the league).

The Saints should have drafted Moore in the first round last year instead of reaching on pass rusher Payton Turner, who missed most of his rookie season with an injury and has been buried in the rotation — at times falling so far down the depth chart that he’s been inactive even when healthy. It’s possible he develops further down the line and takes over for Cameron Jordan or Marcus Davenport in a year, but the too-quiet start to his Saints career leaves that looking like a long shot. Right now he’s an afterthought behind guys like Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson. Hopefully he proves everyone doubting him wrong.

Story continues

But let’s circle back to Moore. He was picked just outside the first round at No. 34 overall and has thrived whenever Jets quarterbacks take time to throw to him. He can line up in the slot or outside and get open with ease, and specializes in picking up yards after the catch. It’s unclear how much longer Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will be sidelined by injuries for New Orleans, but having a young talent like Moore in the building would do a lot to replenish the depth chart and make it easier to evaluate their contract situations in the spring (Landry will be an unrestricted free agent; Thomas carries a whopping $28.2 million salary cap hit).

So getting Moore now would make that transition easier. It’s one of several reasons the Saints should have drafted him last year instead of Turner, but the past is in the past. Now the Saints have a chance to fix that mistake, get Moore in the building, and go to work. Moore, 22, would only count about $866,000 against the salary cap if a team like the Saints traded for him right now. His 2023 cap hit clocks in a little over $2.4 million, climbing to $2.8 million in 2024. That’s ridiculously affordable and fits what teams flirting with the salary cap (again, like the Saints) should be looking for ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

What about the cost to acquire him? Maybe the Jets could be talked into sending out their former second round pick in exchange for a future second rounder. Maybe New York graded Turner well going into the 2021 draft, in which case the Saints could try and do a simpler swap with some picks to sweeten the deal. That’s probably unrealistic, but you never know. The Jets signed Saints defenders like Sheldon Rankins, Kwon Alexander, and Justin Hardee Sr. in free agency, so they clearly share some common values that New Orleans is using to find personnel. It’s worth a shot.

But at the end of the day I just don’t see anything developing here. The Jets have no incentive to part ways with a talented second-year pro. The Saints are set at receiver if and when everyone is healthy. In a vacuum, I wouldn’t consider shaking up the receiving corps for nothing. But if you could tell me that the Saints can have Moore behind Thomas, Landry, and Chris Olave this year instead of the likes of Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Kevin White (as is the case in Thursday night’s game), I’d jump at the opportunity. Knowing the Saints could then replace Thomas or Landry next offseason with Moore only makes that more enticing. Let’s see if the Saints feel the same way.

List

Demario Davis retakes the top spot in Week 7 Saints player power rankings

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire