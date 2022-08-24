Saints continue to troll Falcons over 28-3 Super Bowl in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans know 28-3 jokes will never get old in this region, and apparently the same is true in New Orleans.

The Saints, who have been rivals with the Atlanta Falcons for a long time, rarely pass up an opportunity to troll their NFC South opponent about its historic collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

They did it again in a few ways this week, as you can see in the tweets below:

Love my petty team!!! âšœ @Saints pic.twitter.com/HMAZeoKjPe — âšœ Tina Howell âšœ (@TheNolaGirl) August 24, 2022

The Falcons and Saints will play each other twice more in 2022 as divisional opponents, with the first meeting taking place in Week 1 at Atlanta.

The Saints, unlike the Falcons, do have a Super Bowl win (2009 season) in their history. However, they've reached the NFC Championship Game just once (2018) since winning the franchise's only Lombardi Trophy.

New Orleans consistently underperformed in the playoffs during former quarterback Drew Brees' Hall of Fame-caliber career, including a home loss to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings after a 13-3 regular season in 2019.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, these jokes aren't going away anytime soon. The only thing that might change that is if Atlanta finally wins a Super Bowl.