Saints consider playing at LSU as New Orleans continues to prohibit fans

The Saints can’t play in front of fans in New Orleans, so they’re considering going elsewhere in the state.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said in a statement today that the team has talked about playing at LSU’s home field, which is about 80 miles away from the Superdome.

“Our game operations staff is meeting with LSU officials today to discuss potentially hosting future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge,” Bensel said. “LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option. Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved.”

The Saints are on their bye this week. Their next home game is on October 25, and they have two home games in November and two in December. If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that long-term plans are futile, but the team would like to think it can sell tickets at some point this season, and that may require temporarily relocating to Baton Rouge.

