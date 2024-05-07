'It's about Saints concentrating on what they do best'

Southampton will be hoping to keep their promotion hopes alive when they travel to The Hawthorns for the first-leg of their play-off semi-final against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, 12 May.

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore and former Southampton striker Jo Tessem have been previewing the play-off semi-finals on Goin' Home With Adam and Jo, as Russell Martin's side aim to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Tessem discussed already doing the double over the Baggies this season and whether that will give Southampton an advantage: "Yes, especially the way we did beat them. We beat them in both games while looking like the better team - like we did against Leeds - so that gives you that confidence.

"I think it's more about Southampton concentrating on what they do best.

"If they can focus on getting it right, with forward playing possession-based football and being cynical at the end of the game.

"If they get all of that right, you can see the positivity it brings on to the pitch. You can see that people are more positive on the pitch. Even [Kamaldeen] Sulemana was down tackling in the box at the end of the Leeds game! That is the thing you need.

"You have to start doing difficult things in a positive way. That will be the turning stone and what we need to concentrate on."

