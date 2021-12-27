Saints complete 14 last-minute roster moves, sign free agents before Dolphins game

The New Orleans Saints brought in a wave of reinforcements to their COVID-19-depleted roster ahead of kickoff with the Miami Dolphins, elevating most of their practice squad and signing a couple of free agents for Monday night’s game. Here’s what you need to know about every last-minute roster move:

DL #91 Ethan Westbrooks signed to the practice squad and activated as COVID replacement

New Orleans was down two backups in Christian Ringo (on the roster) and Malcolm Roach (on the practice squad) this week, both in COVID protocols, so it made sense to add another player to the rotation. Westbrooks, 31, spent part of training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders this summer after playing for the Los Angeles Rams during his first five years as a pro. His signing was first reported by the Times-Picayune | Advocate’s Jeff Duncan.

LB #54 Justin March-Lillard signed to the practice squad and activated as COVID replacement

March-Lillard’s signing was also first reported by the Times-Picayune | Advocate’s Jeff Duncan. The 28-year-old journeyman spent a week with the San Francisco 49ers earlier in December and has been a part of six different teams since 2015. Look for him to help out on special teams with coverage aces like J.T. Gray, Kaden Elliss, Jeff Heath, and Dwayne Washington down.

OT #69 Kyle Murphy signed to the practice squad and activated as COVID replacement

The Saints are dangerously thin at offensive tackle, with Ryan Ramczyk in COVID protocol and Terron Armstead questionable to play due to a knee injury. Murphy’s an experienced veteran who could add some depth behind James Hurst and, if he plays, Armstead, though it’s unclear who would start where if Armstead can’t go. Murphy spent training camp in New Orleans.

DT #52 Braxton Hoyett signed to the practice squad and activated as COVID replacement

Hoyett was another recent tryout, and he’ll get opportunities to play with so many players out. Here’s what I wrote of him after a tryout last week:

“Hoyett, 25, signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2019 and has since gone on to join the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at different points in his pro career. He’s only seen two snaps in the NFL and has marginal athleticism by pro standards.”

QB #6 Blake Bortles activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

The cursed No. 6 jersey is back in New Orleans after a couple of bad kickers mothballed it earlier this season, but hopefully we won’t see it. Bortles is here to support rookie starter Ian Book as his backup.

WR #18 Easop Winston Jr. activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

Winston looked good returning punts in recent weeks, and he’s worth a longer audition with Deonte Harris still sidelined by a suspension (and a recent placement on the COVID list, which won’t impact the length of his punishment).

DB #32 Bryce Thompson activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

One of five Tennessee Volunteers on the roster (along with running back Alvin Kamara, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, tight end Ethan Wolf, and wide receiver Marquez Callaway), Thompson should get some snaps on special teams with J.T. Gray out of action. He’s played both free safety and corner for the Saints in training camp.

CB #36 Jordan Miller activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

Miller got into a game earlier this season, but for the most part he’s just hung around on the practice squad. Now he’s got a big opportunity to show what he can do in a live game.

LB #42 Chase Hansen activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

Hansen pushed for snaps on the second-string defense in camp, so he could get on the field with the rest of the defense against Miami after Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Kaden Elliss were each sidelined on COVID-19 reserve. He might be more than a special teams player.

LB #59 Sharif Finch activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

Finch’s NFL career has been defined by special teams play, and we should expect to see him in that role covering punts and kickoffs on Monday night.

OL #64 Will Clapp activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

Clapp has filled in at guard and center for the Saints before, while also helping out as the sixth man whenever the starting lineup was intact. Some players could be shuffled around so his versatility is a big asset.

OL #66 Forrest Lamp activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

The former Chargers starter has been buried on the depth chart in New Orleans. If he’s going to get into a game and audition for a larger role, this is his best opportunity.

WR #80 Kawaan Baker activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement

The Saints’ rookie seventh round draft choice will get a shot to help the team on Monday night. He’s been on the practice squad all season long but there might be room for him with so many absences across the roster

TE #86 Ethan Wolf

Wolf outworked Tommy Stevens for a job last year as a developmental blocking tight end, and now he gets to show what two seasons of work on the practice squad has done for him. Wolf and Nick Vannett are the only healthy tight ends on the roster right now.

Who wasn't activated?

The Saints weren’t able to clear any of the 21 different players in COVID protocols by the deadline before kickoff, so the full list (which you can find here) will be unavailable.

Additionally, a couple of players remain inactive on the practice squad: running back Josh Adams, wide receivers Malcolm Perry and Kevin White, and cornerback Dylan Mabin.

