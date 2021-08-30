Saints coach Sean Payton unsure if Week 1 opener will be played in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

Saints head coach Sean Payton knows some of the answers.

He knows his team will practice at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in North Texas for three consecutive days beginning Monday. He knows he must trim his roster to 53 players by the league’s 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline. And he knows the Saints still plan to open their season against the Green Bay Packers.

Then there are the unknowns facing New Orleans’ NFL team after a hasty but relatively smooth evacuation to Dallas ahead of Hurricane Ida hitting land.

Where will the team practice next week? Where will the Saints play that scheduled-for-Sept. 12 opener against the Packers? Payton, considering the damage inflicted with all of Orleans Parish without power, cannot yet know.

“We don’t know relative to the starting game Week 1 in the Superdome,” Payton told reporters Monday morning via conference call. “We’ll keep you posted when we hear. Obviously, we’ll have a Plan B. There are a lot of other things probably from a priority standpoint that are more important for our city. That all being said, we fully anticipate starting the season with Green Bay. The question would be where that game’s at.

“I don’t see it being in Green Bay.”

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints canceled their Saturday preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, instead evacuating to a Dallas hotel by Saturday evening. Players, coaches, football operations staff and roughly 120 family members safely evacuated before Ida landed. Payton moved the players’ scheduled day off from Monday to Sunday, then reconvened the team for a meeting Monday morning. Logistics were broached, as was the necessity of trimming the workforce shortly. Season preparation continues even with imminent logistics unsettled.

Afternoon practices will commence at AT&T Stadium on Monday at 1:30 p.m. local time. Tuesday and Wednesday practices will begin the same time. After that, the whereabouts of scheduling are murky. Payton expects it will be “unrealistic” to practice next week at the team facility in Metairie, Louisiana.

“I think what’s more realistic is once this roster gets reduced, I kind of see these guys Wednesday taking some time away, head back to where they’re from originally maybe,” Payton said. “Then me on Wednesday telling them, ‘Hey, I’ll see you guys Sunday night and here’s where we’re going to be.’

“We’re going to start practicing on Monday, we just got to fill in that last blank. But I don’t see that realistically being in New Orleans.”

