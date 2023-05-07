Saints climb higher in post-draft NFL power rankings

The New Orleans Saints had an overall successful picking in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the team has landed in the bottom half of Dan Hanzus of NFL.com’s power rankings. Still, that’s an improvement from their previous placement, and they’re the only NFC South team to rank inside the top-20.

Hanzus had the Saints at No. 18 overall in the post-draft standings, putting an emphasis on the additions the team made at running back:

The uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara — currently facing conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm charges — had to be a significant driving force in New Orleans’ decision to invest a third-round pick in TCU running back Kendre Miller. The Saints added Jamaal Williams in free agency, but more depth was a necessity with Kamara facing his legal issues and a possible suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Miller’s agility and vision helped make him a star in college; the youthful jolt he can provide is welcome news for a Saints running game that ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per carry last season.

It will be interesting to see how things play out as the team looks to build up some position groups after some ups and downs since the Drew Brees area and how well this holds true in the years to come.

As for the rest of the NFC South: Hanzus put the Atlanta Falcons at No. 23 with the Carolina Panthers at No. 25, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank No. 29. He’s not especially high on the Saints but they are seen as the best team in a bad division.

