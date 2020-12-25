Saints claim WR Jake Kumerow off of waivers from Bills

The #Saints have claimed former #Bills WR Jake Kumerow, source said. He scored last week, was waived with the potential to return to Buffalo. But NO grabs him instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2020

The New Orleans Saints receiving corps added some help on Friday when the team claimed Jake Kumerow off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills. Kumerow, 28, has appeared in 27 games with the Bills and Green Bay Packers (including the playoffs), catching 22 of 35 targets for 367 receiving yards. He’s caught three touchdown passes, including a 22-yard dart from Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news of Kumerow’s addition; a corresponding move should be expected soon, but not on Friday because he has to go through COVID-19 testing for several days first.

Kumerow played college football at Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Division III program in the Packers’ backyard. That put him on Green Bay’s radar and helped him get a look as an undrafted free agent signee. Maybe he can help out a Saints depth chart missing Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris, and Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve.

List