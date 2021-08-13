Saints claim R.J. McIntosh off waivers from Giants

The New York Giants waived defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh earlier this week in a flurry of moves that turned over the bottom portion of their depth.

But it didn’t take McIntosh long to find a new home.

The New Orleans Saints swooped in and claimed McIntosh off of waivers from the Giants, adding him to their roster just days prior to the first round of cuts.

McIntosh was a fifth-round pick of the Giants out of Miami in the 2018 NFL draft. He started his NFL career on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list after being diagnosed with a thyroid condition during the NFL combine.

In early November of 2018, McIntosh was activated from NFI and placed on the Giants’ active roster.

McIntosh has appeared in 18 career games, recording 18 tackles, three QB hits and two sacks. However, he has not played in a game since 2019 having been a healthy scratch for all 16 games a season ago.