Saints claim OL Chuck Filiaga

The Saints doubled down on additions to the interior of their offensive line on Wednesday.

In addition to signing guard Tommy Kraemer, the team also announced that they have claimed Chuck Filiaga off of waivers.

Filiaga was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and was cut by Green Bay on Tuesday. He played 39 games at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota and starting 13 games at right guard during his final college season.

The Saints waived tackle Scott Lashley with an injury designation and placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on injured reserve to create space for the two new arrivals in New Orleans.