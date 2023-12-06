Saints claim Monty Rice, put Marcus Maye on IR in series of roster moves

The Saints added a couple of defensive players to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed linebacker Monty Rice off of waivers and signed defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher off of the Broncos practice squad. Safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach went on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Rice was waived by the Titans on Tuesday. The 2021 third-round pick appeared in 12 games this season with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He had 26 tackles in those appearances.

Mustipher was an undrafted free agent out of Penn State this year.

Maye has been dealing with a shoulder issue and Roach hurt his knee last Saturday. Maye was a starter, but also missed three games due to a suspension before his shoulder troubles. Roach has appeared in all 12 games as a reserve.