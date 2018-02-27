Saints claim John Theus, release Gerald Hodges

The Saints tweaked their roster on Tuesday by adding a former member of one of their NFC South rivals.

The league’s daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have claimed tackle John Theus off of waivers. Theus was dropped by the Panthers on Monday.

Theus spent most of last season with Carolina after being claimed off of waivers by the 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Theus did not play in any games with the Panthers before going on injured reserve in December, but did play in four games with the Niners as a rookie.

Linebacker Gerald Hodges was released with Theus joining the roster. Hodges joined the Saints last October and made three tackles in 11 appearances with New Orleans.