Saints claim former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin off of waivers

Saints claimed former Texans’ and Cardinals’ RB Eno Benjamin on waivers today, per league source. His agents, @DrewJRosenhaus and @JasonRosenhaus, also confirmed the move. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

The New Orleans Saints have claimed former Cardinals and brief Texans running back Eno Benjamin on the waivers today, per his agents at Rosenhaus Sports Representation. Benjamin has a real possibility to stick around and replace the snaps lost in the wake of Mark Ingram II’s knee injury.

Benjamin, only 23 years old, is a former seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft. The former Arizona State Sun Devil has 104 career rushes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. It is important to note that the two offensive lines he’s run behind in his pro career have been pretty dire. He had a lot of potential coming out of college.

He’s been pretty effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield, something the Saints will likely ask him to do a bit of. He has 30 career receptions for 226 yards. Overall, he’s a pretty solid replacement for Ingram who could compliment Alvin Kamara. They have similar builds and play-styles, he should be able to slip into the lineup fairly seamlessly.

He was a large part of the Cardinals victory over the the Saints this year, where he had 21 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added 4 catches for 21 yards. It could just be another roster filler, but this move has a lot more potential than the other running backs the team has brought in throughout the season.

