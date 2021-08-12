Saints claim ex-Giants DL R.J. McIntosh, send WR Jalen McCleskey to injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints filed a couple of roster moves on Thursday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, bringing in former New York Giants fifth round pick R.J. McIntosh off of waivers while designated wide receiver Jalen McCleskey to the injured reserve list.

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported that the Saints claimed McIntosh from the waiver wire. The Miami product has an interesting athletic profile at 6-foot-4 and 293 pounds, but with limited movement skills. His NFL career began on the non-football injury list due to a thyroid condition, and he was a healthy scratch last year for Big Blue. He’s bagged 18 tackles (plus two sacks and a couple of pressures) in exactly 18 games played.

As for McCleskey: NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the speedster is likely to receive an injury settlement after injuring his hamstring. The issue isn’t believed to be a long-term problem but it should still sideline him to start the season. Once he signs that settlement buyout, he’ll have an opportunity to try out for other teams or hope to land on New Orleans’ practice squad.

Losing McCleskey before the first preseason game is a major disappointment. He moved well in training camp practice and was the only receiver who could match Deonte Harris stride for stride deep downfield. Without him, look for players like Easop Winston Jr. to step into that role. Hopefully the Tulane grad can return sometime in the near future.