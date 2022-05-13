The Saints and first-round draft pick Chris Olave have agreed to terms on his rookie contract.

It’s a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $19,271,874, and the Saints will have a fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

New Orleans traded up to the 11th overall pick to take Olave, who was a first-team All-Big Ten receiver for Ohio State in both 2020 and 2021.

The Saints are expecting Michael Thomas to return healthy after missing most of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season, and they’ll hope Olave and Thomas can give them one of the most talented wide receiver pairings in football.

Saints, Chris Olave agree to terms originally appeared on Pro Football Talk