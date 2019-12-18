New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history on Monday night as he eclipsed Peyton Manning to become the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Well, at least for now.

With 538 touchdown passes under his belt, Patriots QB Tom Brady will have a chance to steal the record from Brees (541) on Saturday. The two legendary signal-callers conceivably could go back and forth in claiming the record before one of them ultimately decides to hang 'em up.

For Tom E. Curran, that makes the Saints' celebration of Brees' accomplishment just a bit silly. Curran discussed what he called the "Mardi Gras parade" on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"It's cute and adorable, if it weren't so sad, to celebrate the touchdown pass that Drew Brees set -- like Tom Brady's not right on his bumper," Curran said. "If Brady goes out and throws four on Saturday, are the Patriots going to stop the game, set off confetti cannons?

"And what if Brees comes back on Sunday and resets it? Same thing, he's up in the stands taking selfies? We can't have this. Some measure of circumspection is necessary when we see records set. Especially records that are merely the byproducts of a style of offense being played that was not played back in the day."

Curran notes that Brady, with the Patriots offense struggling the way that it is, probably won't be topping Brees' mark. But that doesn't make the whole situation any less laughable.

Was Saints' celebration of Drew Brees' TD record over the top with Tom Brady close behind? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston