Saints CB Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, has felony dismissed

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, according to ESPN.

Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland earlier this year after he and a group of three acquaintances were pulled over for multiple traffic violations. Police allegedly spotted a loaded gun in the car and later found Lattimore in possession of a different loaded gun that had been reported stolen.

Law enforcement initially charged Lattimore with a fourth-degree felony for possessing a loaded handgun that was believed to be stolen, but the charge was reportedly dismissed last week. Had Lattimore been convicted, he would have faced up to 18 months in prison, per TMZ.

Lattimore reportedly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to promptly inform officers that he was carrying a concealed handgun. He reportedly had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but video of the arrest showed he did not immediately inform officers of his gun until they asked.

In addition to probation, Lattimore has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

An NFL spokesman did not indicate to ESPN whether Lattimore will face league discipline for the incident, saying the matter "remains under review."

The pending legal matter didn't do much to affect Lattimore's standing with the Saints, as the team signed him to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension after the first week of the season. Lattimore is widely considered among the NFL's top cornerbacks, with 37 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception in nine games this year.