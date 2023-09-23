Saints, Carl Granderson agree to four-year extension

The Saints have locked up another one of their own.

New Orleans has agreed to a four-year extension with defensive end Carl Granderson, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $52 million.

Granderson, 26, joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s recorded 17.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 34 quarterback hits in 56 games with nine starts.

Granderson previously signed a two-year deal with the Saints in 2022.

In two starts this season, Granderson has recorded 2.5 sacks with two tackles for loss and six QB hits. He also has a forced fumble.

Granderson and the 2-0 Saints will play the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.