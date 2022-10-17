Saints, Cardinals list 27 combined players on estimated Week 7 injury report

1
John Sigler
·2 min read

Barf. Thursday night’s prime-time game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals is looking more like a war of attrition than a matchup featuring heavyweight talents. Neither team practiced on Monday given the short turnaround between their Week 6 games on Sunday and Week 7’s upcoming tilt on Thursday, so they offered only estimates from the training staff on the initial injury report.

And it’s a doozy. The Saints estimated that 14 different players would have either sat out on Monday or only practiced on a limited basis due to injuries. Arizona estimated that 13 of their own would have been sidelined to some extent, too. That’s a combined 27 players, or 25% of the 106 guys eligible to play in this game between both squads’ 53-man rosters.

Hopefully things improve when each team actually practices on Tuesday. For now, here is what they’re reporting on Monday:

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)

DNP

RB James Conner (ribs)

DNP

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

DNP

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

DNP

K Matt Prater (left hip)

DNP

LG Justin Pugh (knee)

DNP

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

DNP

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

DNP

RB Eno Benjamin (foot)

Limited

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

Limited

DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)

Limited

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

Limited

DT Rashard Lawrence (hand)

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

LG Andrus Peat (chest)

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DNP

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Limited

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

QB Andy Dalton (back)

Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories