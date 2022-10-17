Saints, Cardinals list 27 combined players on estimated Week 7 injury report

Barf. Thursday night’s prime-time game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals is looking more like a war of attrition than a matchup featuring heavyweight talents. Neither team practiced on Monday given the short turnaround between their Week 6 games on Sunday and Week 7’s upcoming tilt on Thursday, so they offered only estimates from the training staff on the initial injury report.

And it’s a doozy. The Saints estimated that 14 different players would have either sat out on Monday or only practiced on a limited basis due to injuries. Arizona estimated that 13 of their own would have been sidelined to some extent, too. That’s a combined 27 players, or 25% of the 106 guys eligible to play in this game between both squads’ 53-man rosters.

Hopefully things improve when each team actually practices on Tuesday. For now, here is what they’re reporting on Monday:

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) DNP RB James Conner (ribs) DNP LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) DNP C Rodney Hudson (knee) DNP K Matt Prater (left hip) DNP LG Justin Pugh (knee) DNP S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) DNP RB Darrel Williams (knee) DNP RB Eno Benjamin (foot) Limited LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) Limited DE Michael Dogbe (elbow) Limited CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) Limited DT Rashard Lawrence (hand) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP LG Andrus Peat (chest) DNP TE Adam Trautman (ankle) DNP WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle) DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip) Limited DE Payton Turner (chest) Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited QB Andy Dalton (back) Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire