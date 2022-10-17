Saints, Cardinals list 27 combined players on estimated Week 7 injury report
Barf. Thursday night’s prime-time game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals is looking more like a war of attrition than a matchup featuring heavyweight talents. Neither team practiced on Monday given the short turnaround between their Week 6 games on Sunday and Week 7’s upcoming tilt on Thursday, so they offered only estimates from the training staff on the initial injury report.
And it’s a doozy. The Saints estimated that 14 different players would have either sat out on Monday or only practiced on a limited basis due to injuries. Arizona estimated that 13 of their own would have been sidelined to some extent, too. That’s a combined 27 players, or 25% of the 106 guys eligible to play in this game between both squads’ 53-man rosters.
Hopefully things improve when each team actually practices on Tuesday. For now, here is what they’re reporting on Monday:
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)
DNP
RB James Conner (ribs)
DNP
LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
DNP
C Rodney Hudson (knee)
DNP
K Matt Prater (left hip)
DNP
LG Justin Pugh (knee)
DNP
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
DNP
RB Darrel Williams (knee)
DNP
RB Eno Benjamin (foot)
Limited
LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)
Limited
DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)
Limited
CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
Limited
DT Rashard Lawrence (hand)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
LG Andrus Peat (chest)
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
DNP
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Limited
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited
QB Andy Dalton (back)
Limited